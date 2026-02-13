Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: 'Was never approached'

Amid feud between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Hrithik Roshan has clarified that he was never approached for the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have previously played the role of Don in Don (1978), Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006), and Don 2 (2011).

Hrithik Roshan has dismissed rumours linking him to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, saying he was never approached for the film. Ranveer Singh was set to headline the third part of the franchise and was announced as the lead in 2023 but he left the project earlier this year owing to multiple delays in the film going on floors and cited dissatisfaction with the script as the main reason behind his decision. As per reports, Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment has asked Rs 40 crore from Ranveer as compensation for leaving the project, and the actor has challenged any such demands, stating that he hasn't taken any signing amount for Don 3.

Following his exit, several media reports claimed that Hrithik was in talks to replace Ranveer in the film. Now, the Fighter actor has clarified that he was never approached for the upcoming action thriller. He has issued a statement to Variety India, that reads, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

The Don franchise began with the 1978 classic directed by Chandra Barot, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic titular role. Nearly three decades later, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the series as Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and followed it up with Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) - both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Hrithik Roshan made a memorable cameo in Don 2, appearing in a pivotal moment where Shah Rukh's Don cleverly disguises himself with Hrithik's face mask during a crucial scene.

When Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani was roped in as the leading lady, while Vikrant Massey was signed on to play the antagonist. However, the much-awaited film hit a series of setbacks. Kiara exited the film following her pregnancy, and Vikrant bowed out for unknown reasons. As per reports, Kriti Sanon and popular Tamil star Arjun Das replaced Kiara and Vikrant. But, now after Ranveer's exit and feud between him and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, the project has hit a deadlock.

