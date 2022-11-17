Hrithik Roshan asks fans' to 'wish me luck' after he resumes shooting Fighter, video goes viral

Fighter

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently in Assam for the shoot of his most awaited project Fighter. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik`s fans can be heard cheering for the actor as they spot him strolling in Assam. While jogging with his trainer, Hrithik interacted with his fans.

Hrithik became extremely happy on seeing his fans and asked them to "wish him luck" for the shoot. Fighter is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is touted to be India`s first aerial action drama.

Watch the video

On November 14, the team headed to the North Eastern state to commence Fighter`s shooting. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane. "And it begins....," the post read. Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let`s go."

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride." Siddharth Anand is making his debut as a producer with Fighter as he is co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios under his banner Marflix Productions.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter` is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.