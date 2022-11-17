Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Hrithik Roshan asks fans' to 'wish me luck' after he resumes shooting Fighter, video goes viral

While jogging with his trainer in Assam, Hrithik interacted with his fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan asks fans' to 'wish me luck' after he resumes shooting Fighter, video goes viral
Fighter

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently in Assam for the shoot of his most awaited project Fighter. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik`s fans can be heard cheering for the actor as they spot him strolling in Assam. While jogging with his trainer, Hrithik interacted with his fans. 

Hrithik became extremely happy on seeing his fans and asked them to "wish him luck" for the shoot. Fighter is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is touted to be India`s first aerial action drama. 

Watch the video

On November 14, the team headed to the North Eastern state to commence Fighter`s shooting. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane. "And it begins....," the post read. Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let`s go." 

READ: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer gets postponed, averts clash with Prabhas' Salaar

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride." Siddharth Anand is making his debut as a producer with Fighter as he is co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios under his banner Marflix Productions. 

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter` is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.