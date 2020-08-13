Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap praise 'Gunjan Saxena'; audience trends Pankaj Tripathi on Twitter while reviewing film
'Gunjan Saxena' review by Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, audience. Photo: File Photo
Shaheen Irani
DNA webdesk
Janhvi Kapoor-headed 'Gunjan Saxena' released on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Various celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Anurag Kashyap have reviewed the film. Simultaneously, netizens started trending Pankaj Tripathi on Twitter, lashing at Janhvi Kapoor for a performance.
Hrithik Roshan shared that he 'cried his eyes out' and 'laughed out loud' while watching the film. His tweet read, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING."
Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020
Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap was praises for director Sharan Sharma. He wrote, "It’s so amazing and refreshing to see a “coming of age of the Indian armed forces” disguised as a war movie . No fake patriotism, no unnecessary jingoism ... well done team #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl . Super performances, writing but what a brilliant new director #SharanSharma"
It’s so amazing and refreshing to see a “coming of age of the Indian armed forces” disguised as a war movie . No fake patriotism, no unnecessary jingoism ... well done team #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl . Super performances, writing but what a brilliant new director #SharanSharma— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 12, 2020
Various users on Twitter have stated that the little girl in Vicky Kaushal-headed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' performed better than Janhvi. The users have called her expressionless, meanwhile also stating that they have seen the film purely for Pankaj Tripathi.
Here are their tweets:
Audience to #JhanviKapoor during the entire film of #GunjanSaxena : pic.twitter.com/j2lGY9mjo1— CharanReddy (@CharanR57204959) August 13, 2020
4.4/10 IMDB. Ruined the best story of our hero #GunjanSaxena with her poor acting #JahnviKapoor . @DharmaMovies #Nepotism pic.twitter.com/WE7tjzXRSS— TheCuriousCommoner (@CommonerCurious) August 13, 2020
#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl Amazing.
Pankaj Tripathi- Gold.— PIYUSH (@writetopiyush) August 12, 2020
Will surely be a watchable movie, and as usual Pankaj Tripathi becomes one of the main reasons for the same.#JhanviKapoor #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/8spBAj47xV— (@ImManojGurjar) August 12, 2020
it's so good to see "Pankaj Tripathi" trending— Saurabh (@IamSaurabh12) August 12, 2020
Directed by Sharan Saxena, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios and presented by Netflix.