Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap praise 'Gunjan Saxena'; audience trends Pankaj Tripathi on Twitter while reviewing film

Janhvi Kapoor-headed 'Gunjan Saxena' released on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Various celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Anurag Kashyap have reviewed the film. Simultaneously, netizens started trending Pankaj Tripathi on Twitter, lashing at Janhvi Kapoor for a performance.

Hrithik Roshan shared that he 'cried his eyes out' and 'laughed out loud' while watching the film. His tweet read, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap was praises for director Sharan Sharma. He wrote, "It’s so amazing and refreshing to see a “coming of age of the Indian armed forces” disguised as a war movie . No fake patriotism, no unnecessary jingoism ... well done team #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl . Super performances, writing but what a brilliant new director #SharanSharma"

Various users on Twitter have stated that the little girl in Vicky Kaushal-headed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' performed better than Janhvi. The users have called her expressionless, meanwhile also stating that they have seen the film purely for Pankaj Tripathi.

Here are their tweets:

Will surely be a watchable movie, and as usual Pankaj Tripathi becomes one of the main reasons for the same.#JhanviKapoor #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/8spBAj47xV — (@ImManojGurjar) August 12, 2020

it's so good to see "Pankaj Tripathi" trending — Saurabh (@IamSaurabh12) August 12, 2020

Directed by Sharan Saxena, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios and presented by Netflix.