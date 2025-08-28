Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hrithik Roshan almost rejected Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ex-wife Sussanne Khan then...: 'If she were not...'

Hrithik Roshan shared that because Sussanne Khan was present during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's narration, it did affect his decision to star in the film. To thank Sussanne Khan, Zoya Akhtar also credited her with a thank-you card in the opening credits of the film.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hrithik Roshan, who played an unforgettable role in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is grabbing headlines as his old video from Preity Zinta's Close and Personal show has gone viral. During the show, Hrithik Roshan revealed that Zoya Akhtar was adamant about having his then-wife, Sussanne Khan, present during the narration so that he wouldn't be able to turn it down. 

How did Sussanne Khan convince Hrithik Roshan to star in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? 

Recalling the incident, Hrithik Roshan said, "When Zoya came to my house, she had a very important condition, and the condition was that she wanted Sussanne to be there." Hrithik Roshan shared that because Sussanne Khan was present during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's narration, it did affect his decision to star in the film. To thank Sussanne Khan, Zoya Akhtar also credited her with a thank-you card in the opening credits of the film. 

Hrithik Roshan further said, "If she were not there during the narration, I probably would not have done the film. I loved the story. I said, This is a film that must be made. And Sussanne was there, you know, doing the nudge that, you know, you should do this, and then I could not say no."

In the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Arjun Saluja, a driven, career-oriented man with a high-paying corporate job who finds the meaning of life during a boys' trip with his school friends. 

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and are parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo, once one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, divorced in 2014. Despite this, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan remain friends and continue to co-parent their children. 

Hrithik Roshan is now dating actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

