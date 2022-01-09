Hrithik Roshan adopts pup on his birthday eve- Watch adorable video

Hrithik Roshan will turn 48 tomorrow and the actor is already celebrating his special day with a special addition in his life. On his birthday eve, the actor shared a video of a cute little puppy, Mowgli, and he shared the news of adopting him on Instagram. The actor posted a reel, where we see little Mowgli enjoying the new place, and having fun around Roshan's house. An ecstatic Hrithik welcomed Mowgli with a sweet message, "Hello world - its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me."

Watch the adorable video

To make the occasion of Hrithik's birthday extra special, the makers of 'Vikram Vedha' will unveil the actor's first look from the movie.

Apart from Hrithik, the upcoming movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news regarding Hrithik's first look on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #HrithikRoshan as #Vedha tomorrow, on his birthday... Costars #SaifAliKhan and #RadhikaApte... Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original #Tamil film. #VedhaFirstLook."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The original `Vikram Vedha` starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.