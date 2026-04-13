Hrithik Roshan admits 'India lost a gem' with Asha Bhosle's demise, remembers legendary singer emotionally: 'Always looking after my best interest'

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Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle
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Hrithik Roshan has remembered Asha Bhosle, and recalled how the late singer had a 'quiet presence' in his life, looking always after his 'best interest'.
On April 12, Hrithik Roshan mentioned how Asha Bhosle always had a quiet presence in his life, as he penned a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer as she breathed her last. Sharing a picture of himself with the stalwart singer, Hrithik wrote, “India lost a gem.”
"Asha ji was not only a legend whom I had the good fortune of interacting with, but she was also a constant quiet presence in my life, always looking after my best interest, a reassuring and grounding force and the giver of the warmest hugs."
Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle
He added, “I will miss you deeply, Asha ji. Thank you for the priceless memories and your timeless songs. You are and will always be the Queen of Indian playback singing.”
Today, India lost a gem.
Asha ji was not only a legend who I had the good fortune of interacting with, but she was also a constant quiet presence in my life, always looking after my best interest, a reassuring and grounding force and the giver of the warmest hugs.
I will miss… pic.twitter.com/bhzpXFE2mR— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2026
“My heartfelt condolences to the Bhosle family. Rest in peace Asha ji.” Talking about the legendary Asha Bhosle, called as one of the most influential singers of all times, the legendary singer passed away on Sunday.
Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked
The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the announcement outside the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.
For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her 83-year-old career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was felicitated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.