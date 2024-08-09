Twitter
Bollywood

Here's how you can watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adil Hussain-starrer Uljah can be watched in the theatres for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, August 9.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Here's how you can watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day
Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh
Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the spy thriller Ulajh was released in the theatres on August 2. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, Rajendra Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Ulajh has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences and critics for its gripping storyline and stellar performances from the ensemble cast.

This Friday, on the Cinema Lovers Day on August 9, audiences can watch the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer in theaters for just Rs 99. The production house Junglee Pictures shared the announcement poster on its social media handles. It was captioned, "Celebrate this Cinema Lovers Day and experience the thrilling ride of #Ulajh at just ₹99, available only this Friday."

The spy thriller features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Suhana Bhatia, a determined young diplomat, who is navigating a complex web of international intrigue and political conspiracies. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, written by Sudhanshu and Parveez Shaikh, and with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh is produced by Junglee Pictures. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed intelligently by the international stunt director Nick Powell, who has worked on famous Hollywood movies such as The Bourne Identity, Gladiator, The Last Samurai and others.

Apart from Ulajh, other Indian and Hollywood films will also be available to watch for just Rs 99 on Friday, August 9. These movies include Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD; Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool & Wolverine; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; and Dhanush-starrer Raayan among others. These movies can also be enjoyed for Rs 199 on Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on August 10 and August 11, as the offer extends throughout the Cinema Lovers Weekend.

READ | Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

