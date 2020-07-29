How Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to Ankita Lokhande's 'truth wins' post

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday replied to Ankita Lokhande's "truth wins" post on Instagram with a simple comment saying "God is always with the truth". Ankita's post came just a day after the late actor's father registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially, and keeping him away from his family, besides other offences. Charges were also registered against Rhea's family, including brother Showik, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi.

According to our sources, Bihar Police quizzed Ankita Lokhande today during which she revealed details of the conversation she had with the late actor.

Ankita, showing chats exchanged between her and Sushant said that the late actor became very emotional while talking to her. Sushant told Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

Reports state that Ankita Lokhande went to Patna twice after the death of Sushant. At the same time, Ankita met Shweta Singh Kirit. Ankita had shown these chats with Sushant to Shweta at the time. For the uninformed, Ankita and Sushant dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita told Bihar Police that during the release of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' in 2019, Sushant had a long chat with her in which he opened up about his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.