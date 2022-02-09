How Sara Ali Khan is prepping for her upcoming Pawan Kriplani film 'Gaslight'

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is on a roll, to say the least. Post the success of her last outing, 'Atrangi Re', the actress is now all set to jump on the sets of her upcoming film, 'Gaslight', helmed by Pawan Kriplani. She recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's untitled next. She is now prepping for the film before it goes on floors later this month in Rajkot.

A source close to the actress said, "Sara has been currently prepping for 'Gaslight', before it goes on floors, near remote areas of Rajkot. She will be donning upon a completely different avatar from what we have seen before, for which she wants to get into the skin of before she reaches on sets. She has currently been attending various workshops and readings with Pawan Kriplani, and the writers, and working on the looks tests for the film."

"Post receiving the massive praises for Atrangi Re, Sara has become hungrier as an actor, and wants to give her best in the film", the source further added.

Looks like it is an exciting time for the actress, with a jam-packed schedule and several work commitments in the pipeline. She will be next seen in 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.