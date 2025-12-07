How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 will clash at Yash's Toxic, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit at the box office on March 19, 2026 on Eid. As of now, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War, and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan can also release on the same date.

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar is storming the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in the leading roles, the Aditya Dhar film has already earned over Rs 60 crore net in India in the first two days, and is heading for a Rs 100-crore weekend. Before the end credits, it was revealed that Dhurandhar is actually a two-part saga with its second part being tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The release date of the second part, which has aleady been shot, was also revealed as March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities next year.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film has already set huge expectations for the second part and thus, it is no brainer that Dhurandhar 2 will explode at the box office after three months. But there are already five films lined up for release on Eid 2026 and thus, we might see a couple of them juggling with their release dates and strategies because of Dhurandhar's sequel.

Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria among others, is the much-awaited film slated to release on March 19 next year. It marks Yash's grand comeback to the big screen after the 2022 blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, that grossed over Rs 1200 crore and became the fitth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi will be back to entertain the audiences with the next part of the Dhamaal franchise. Indra Kumar, who has directed the first three installments, returns with Dhamaal 4 slated to release on Eid 2026. Dacoit, the Telugu and Hindi bilingual action drama, arrives in theaters on March 19. It stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the leading roles. These three movies are the confirmed released for Eid 2026, as of now.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was also slated to release on March 20 2026. But, recent reports state that the film has been postponed but there has been no official confirmation about the same. Also, as per latest reports, the makers of Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley, are also targeting to release the film on Eid in March, honouring Salman's tradition of giving Eidi to his fans on the festival. Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

With the sudden announcement about Dhurandhar 2 hitting theatres on March 19, 2026, Ranveer Singh has already wreaked havoc in the minds of the makers of these five films and it would be interesting to see how they react to this massive move. Dhurandhar is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

