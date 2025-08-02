How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom? Film made for Rs 130 crore, actor also has...

Twitter
Reports state that Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has been made on a massive budget of Rs 130 crore and is touted to be one of the most expensive projects of the actor's career. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse, Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda, on July 31, finally saw the grand release of his highly anticipated film, Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is garnering immense praise from audiences and earning well at the box office, also giving Vijay Deverakonda a much-needed comeback after a string of flop films. Now, amid the constant buzz surrounding the film's scale, budget, and performances, many are wondering how much Vijay Deverakonda is earning from Kingdom? 

How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom?

According to reports in Telugu media portals, Vijay Deverakonda charged a staggering Rs 30 crore for starring in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom. Apart from this, insiders claim that the actor has also opted for a profit-sharing model for Kingdom. 

If reports are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda will receive a share of the film's box office profits if the film becomes a commercial hit. While this approach has been adopted by many stars in the past, Vijay Deverakonda opting for it is a clear indication of his trust in Kingdom's success. It is important to note that there is no official confirmation on this remuneration model yet.

What is the budget of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom?

Reports state that Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has been made on a massive budget of Rs 130 crore and is touted to be one of the most expensive projects of the actor's career. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse, Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma, among others. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom is a two-part saga. 

