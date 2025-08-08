How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges

Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued

Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, details here

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, genuinely scary film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed

How much did Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan charge for Coolie? Nagarjuna has charged Rs 24 to 30 crores for this film. This is almost the same as he gets for hosting his show, Bigg Boss. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, who has a cameo appearance in Coolie has charged nothing.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed

TRENDING NOW

South film industry's megastar Rajinikanth is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Coolie on August 14, which is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been made on a huge budget and is now ready to create a stir at the box office all over the world. According to a report in Money Control, Coolie is said to be made on a budget of Rs 375 crore. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie also features a solid pan-India cast consisting of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles, with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. 

How much has Rajinikanth charged for working in Coolie?

As per the Money Control report, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid star on the sets of Coolie and has charged Rs 150 crore for the film. Rumours suggest that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has charged Rs 50 crores for the movie. The remaining Rs 150 crores have reportedly been invested in the production. Amid the invested amount, Rs 25 crores has reportedly been kept aside for marketing and the promotion of Coolie. 

How much did Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan charge for Coolie?

South megastar Nagarjuna also has an important role in Rajinikanth's film. He will be seen in the role of Simon in the film. According to reports, Nagarjuna has charged Rs 24 to 30 crores for this film. This is almost the same as he gets for hosting his show, Bigg Boss.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, who has a cameo appearance in Coolie has charged nothing to appear in Rajinikanth's film out of love and respect for the superstar. 

Coolie first review out 

Ahead of its release on August 14, an X user shared an inside report for the film. Without specifying the source for their review, the X user stated that Lokesh Kanagaraj's film will have Rajinikanth's best performance since the 2016 film Kabali. It also said that Nagarjuna is the backbone of the movie, and Aamir Khan's cameo will turn theatres into stadiums, but the main highlight of Coolie is Shruti Haasan. The post read, "Coolie - INSIDE REPORTS: MASS. LOKI COOKED. Rajinikanth Best Perfomance Loading After Kabali, Shruti Haasan is Main Highlight of Film, Nagarjuna is Backbone of This Fillm, Aamir Khan Cameo Will Turned Theatre Into Stadium, And There is A Big Surprise."

READ | Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur
3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in J-K's Udhampur
Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'
Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...
Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,31
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle
Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE