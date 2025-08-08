How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed

How much did Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan charge for Coolie? Nagarjuna has charged Rs 24 to 30 crores for this film. This is almost the same as he gets for hosting his show, Bigg Boss. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, who has a cameo appearance in Coolie has charged nothing.

South film industry's megastar Rajinikanth is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Coolie on August 14, which is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been made on a huge budget and is now ready to create a stir at the box office all over the world. According to a report in Money Control, Coolie is said to be made on a budget of Rs 375 crore. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie also features a solid pan-India cast consisting of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles, with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

How much has Rajinikanth charged for working in Coolie?

As per the Money Control report, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid star on the sets of Coolie and has charged Rs 150 crore for the film. Rumours suggest that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has charged Rs 50 crores for the movie. The remaining Rs 150 crores have reportedly been invested in the production. Amid the invested amount, Rs 25 crores has reportedly been kept aside for marketing and the promotion of Coolie.

How much did Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan charge for Coolie?

South megastar Nagarjuna also has an important role in Rajinikanth's film. He will be seen in the role of Simon in the film. According to reports, Nagarjuna has charged Rs 24 to 30 crores for this film. This is almost the same as he gets for hosting his show, Bigg Boss.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, who has a cameo appearance in Coolie has charged nothing to appear in Rajinikanth's film out of love and respect for the superstar.

Coolie first review out

Ahead of its release on August 14, an X user shared an inside report for the film. Without specifying the source for their review, the X user stated that Lokesh Kanagaraj's film will have Rajinikanth's best performance since the 2016 film Kabali. It also said that Nagarjuna is the backbone of the movie, and Aamir Khan's cameo will turn theatres into stadiums, but the main highlight of Coolie is Shruti Haasan. The post read, "Coolie - INSIDE REPORTS: MASS. LOKI COOKED. Rajinikanth Best Perfomance Loading After Kabali, Shruti Haasan is Main Highlight of Film, Nagarjuna is Backbone of This Fillm, Aamir Khan Cameo Will Turned Theatre Into Stadium, And There is A Big Surprise."

