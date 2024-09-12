Twitter
Bollywood

How Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp battled divorce, raised daughters as single mother, is now a successful...

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp raised them as a single mother and moved to Chembur after her separation.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh and Suparna Ghosh

How Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp battled divorce, raised daughters as single mother, is now a successful...
Malaika Arora-Joyce Polycarp-Amruta Arora
Malaika Arora and her family are going through a rough phase. The demise of the actress' father, Anil Mehta, has left the family shocked. Malaika's father shared a very healthy relationship with the family and despite being separated from her mom, his wife Joyce Polycarp, they lived together for years. 

Joyce Polycarp: The woman who inspired her daughters to be independent 

Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian. She reportedly married Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy in the early 70s. 

Joyce and Anil got divorced when Malaika was...

Anil and Joyce got separated when Malaika was 11 years old and Amrita was 3 years old. After the separation, Joyce moved to Chembur with Malaika and Amrita and raised them as a single mom. She lived in Borla Society, Chembur opposite Basant Talkies before Malaika started her modelling career. 

Malaika on Joyce and Anil's divorce 

In an interview, Malaika said, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Joyce Polycarp became... 

In the day and age of social media, Joyce Polycarp has become a famous social media influencer. Joyce has uploaded several reels of homemade food and also shared recipes of it. Her Instagram handle has 40K followers with 555 posts. Malaika Arora is also following her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joyce Arora (@joycearora)

Anil Mehta reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Previously, sources claimed Malaika’s mother, in her statement to the police, said that Anil would routinely sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, they had started living together again for the past few years. 

