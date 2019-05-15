Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

How Madhuri Dixit Nene strikes a balance between being friendly and a modern day mom to her sons

It's Madhuri Dixit Nene's birthday today and the dancing diva of Bollyood still manages to mesmerise her fans with her impeccable dancing skills, gorgeous smile, spot on expressions and acting skills. In one of her interviews on the occasion of her birthday, Madhuri Dixit Nene opened up about being a modern day parent to her two sons Arin and Raayan. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2019, 11:12 PM IST

It's Madhuri Dixit Nene's birthday today and the dancing diva of Bollyood still manages to mesmerise her fans with her impeccable dancing skills, gorgeous smile, spot on expressions and acting skills. In one of her interviews on the occasion of her birthday, Madhuri Dixit Nene opened up about being a modern day parent to her two sons Arin and Raayan. 

A report on TOI suggests, Madhuri Dixit shares a very friendly equation with her kids, hence they talk about any and everything under the sun, from their day-to-day routine at school to the kind of music they like to hear, they share everything with their mom. Madhuri also opened up about how she maintains a balance between having a very open relation with her kids at the same time being their mother. 

Madhuri further shared that her sons like some of her classic movies. Her kids like her best in the song 'Que Sara Sara' from Pukar. When asked if her sons play any part in what kind of projects does she take up, Madhuri said that they're too young to take that kind of call as of now. She added that whenvever she is caught up in any kind of dilemma about her character, her sons Arin and Raayan readily come in to her help. 

Speaking about how times have changed and how kids too have changed with times, Madhuri shared, 'Back in our days we used to watch a movie and clap but now the kids sit and analyse the entire film.'

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank. Though, the movie failed to impress the masses, Madhuri's performance was much appreciated by her fans. 

