How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders has taken a strong start at the box office despite its niche appeal

Mysteries and thrillers have occupied a niche space among film audiences in India. The segment that goes to watch these films is relatively smaller than those for actioners and comedies. That is why most whodunits do not become blockbusters. This genre particularly needs to have the strength to keep the audience glued to their seats until the climax. The Buckingham Murders has bucked the trend, gaining by word of mouth. The Hansal Mehta directorial starring Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out as an exceptional, breaking the moulds typically associated with the genre.

The film had a lot riding against it. It is largely in English with only few dialogue in India. It is a police procedural , a sub genre new to Hindi films, and on top of all that, it is a slow-burn thriller. Yet, the film is still drawing good footfall in theaters and is performing extremely well at the box office.

It won’t be wrong to say that suspense thrillers like The Buckingham Murders are rare. Given its genre, it caters to a specific audience. Yet, it has managed to see impressive jumps in its box office collection over its opening weekend. The film opened to a healthy Rs 1.15 crore net on day one, but saw an impressive jump of 70% on Saturday. Over its opening weekend, The Buckingham Murders earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India and just under Rs 7 crore worldwide.

What is specially impressive is that the film has been released in two versions – the original English-Hindi version and a Hindi dub. Contrary to expectations, the English version is doing quite well at the box office, accounting for over 60% of the collections. Trade insiders attribute this to the film’s gripping story, along with Kareena’s stellar performance, which have combined to hold the audience’s attention.

The Buckingham Murders has been released during a time when the entire nation is celebrating various festivals. While Onam is being celebrated in the South, Ganesh Chaturthi is underway in the North. Despite the festive season, the film, with its niche audience, is performing extremely well at the box office.

The film has been noted for its presentation of Kareena in an age-appropriate, de-glam look of a cop, a grieving mother. This look and tone is very contrary to what is expected of a conventional mainstream Hindi film heroine. Yet, The Buckingham Murders has managed to give director Hansal his biggest opening yet. The business of the film has also rewarded producer Ektaa Kapoor’s risk in backing such an unorthodox project.

The Buckingham Murders is a rare kind of mystery thriller that is performing extremely well despite various challenges. The success also shows that the audiences are willing to watch good content, regardless of the trappings of formula and language. It’s time Bollywood take note.

