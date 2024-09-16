How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

Sakshi Malik, Aman Sehrawat, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League; WFI says…

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो �गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders has taken a strong start at the box office despite its niche appeal

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller
Kareena Kapoor in The Buckingham Murders
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mysteries and thrillers have occupied a niche space among film audiences in India. The segment that goes to watch these films is relatively smaller than those for actioners and comedies. That is why most whodunits do not become blockbusters. This genre particularly needs to have the strength to keep the audience glued to their seats until the climax. The Buckingham Murders has bucked the trend, gaining by word of mouth. The Hansal Mehta directorial starring Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out as an exceptional, breaking the moulds typically associated with the genre.

The film had a lot riding against it. It is largely in English with only few dialogue in India. It is a police procedural , a sub genre new to Hindi films, and on top of all that, it is a slow-burn thriller. Yet, the film is still drawing good footfall in theaters and is performing extremely well at the box office.

It won’t be wrong to say that suspense thrillers like The Buckingham Murders are rare. Given its genre, it caters to a specific audience. Yet, it has managed to see impressive jumps in its box office collection over its opening weekend. The film opened to a healthy Rs 1.15 crore net on day one, but saw an impressive jump of 70% on Saturday. Over its opening weekend, The Buckingham Murders earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India and just under Rs 7 crore worldwide.

What is specially impressive is that the film has been released in two versions – the original English-Hindi version and a Hindi dub. Contrary to expectations, the English version is doing quite well at the box office, accounting for over 60% of the collections. Trade insiders attribute this to the film’s gripping story, along with Kareena’s stellar performance, which have combined to hold the audience’s attention.

The Buckingham Murders has been released during a time when the entire nation is celebrating various festivals. While Onam is being celebrated in the South, Ganesh Chaturthi is underway in the North. Despite the festive season, the film, with its niche audience, is performing extremely well at the box office.

The film has been noted for its presentation of Kareena in an age-appropriate, de-glam look of a cop, a grieving mother. This look and tone is very contrary to what is expected of a conventional mainstream Hindi film heroine. Yet, The Buckingham Murders has managed to give director Hansal his biggest opening yet. The business of the film has also rewarded producer Ektaa Kapoor’s risk in backing such an unorthodox project.

The Buckingham Murders is a rare kind of mystery thriller that is performing extremely well despite various challenges. The success also shows that the audiences are willing to watch good content, regardless of the trappings of formula and language. It’s time Bollywood take note.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Top contenders for Chief Minister's post

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Top contenders for Chief Minister's post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement