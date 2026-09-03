How is Amitabh Bachchan related to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals on KBC 18 - Watch viral video

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will take the hotseat in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming thriller Haiwaan, which releases in cinemas on September 11.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is all set to serve up a delightful mix of Bollywood glamour, laughter and an unexpected family revelation, with stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar taking the hotseat to promote their upcoming thriller Haiwaan. During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan unveiled a lesser-known connection between himself and Saif, leaving both the guests and the audience amused.

While chatting with Saif and Akshay, Bachchan explained how the two families are connected through marriage, with the link tracing back to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The megastar revealed, "Sir, bahut log nahi jaante yeh hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoor ji ki beti Ritu ji ke bete Nikhil ka byah meri beti se hua. (Sir, many people don’t know that he is related to me. Raj Kapoor ji’s daughter Ritu ji’s son Nikhil got married to my daughter.)"

Taking the conversation in a more playful direction, Bachchan then brought up Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife and Raj Kapoor's granddaughter. Big B jokingly wondered how Kareena should address him, given their rather intricate family tree. "Toh ab main yeh jaanna chahta hoon ki Kareena ko main kaise bulaoon? (So now I want to know, how should I address Kareena?)", he asked.

Before Saif or Akshay could attempt to untangle the complicated relationship equation, Saif broke into laughter and delivered the perfect punchline, "Thank god, that's not a question." The witty exchange had the entire studio, including Akshay Kumar, bursting into laughter, creating yet another candid and memorable moment on the popular quiz show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Meawhile, Haiwaan is set to release in theatres on September 11. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is an official remake of his own 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which featured Mohanlal and Samuthirakani in lead roles.

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