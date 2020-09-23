How Gupteshwar Pandey hogged the limelight in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The famous IPS officer of Bihar and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (DGP Gupteshwar Pandey) has retired from his service. The officer is believed to be entering into politics and contest Bihar assembly elections 2020. He has left the DGP post five months before his scheduled retirement date. Gupteshwar Pandey was particularly known for his fierce policing. His term as DGP will also be remembered for the activeness he had shown in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case.

After the FIR in Patna in the film actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the DGP came into the limelight for his action and statements. An FIR was registered in Patna in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the registration of this FIR, on the instructions of DGP, the Bihar Police team was sent there for investigation but BMC quarantined Bihar's IPS Vinay Tiwari as soon as he reached Mumbai.

Gupteshwar Pandey openly criticized Mumbai Police and BMS for their action against Bihar Police officer. Pandey questioned BMC on the manner in which IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined. Gupteswar Pandey described Sushant Singh Rajput as a son of Bihar and took up a personal interest in the case before it was handed over to the CBI.

Also read Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Gupteshwar Pandey to contest from this assembly constituency after retiring as Bihar DGP

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had also raised many questions on the investigation of Mumbai Police in this death case. In fact, the DGP was deeply hurt by the way the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police misbehaved with the police officers and the investigation team who went to Mumbai for investigation. He had criticized the entire episode through social media as well, keeping it on several TV channels.

The former Bihar DGP also reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the drugs case and said that some more important facts will be unearthed in the future. Gupteshwar Pandey said that I have no personal reason to be happy or unhappy with Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. I just want the truth to be revealed. The secret of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case should be veiled. These things are the first step in that direction.'

He said that the NCB got evidence then it acted. People should be patient, many things will come out when the time comes. The world is watching, the whole country is watching, action will be taken against those who are in it. Gupteshwar Pandey has a huge fan following among the youth of Bihar.