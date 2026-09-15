How does Shah Rukh Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? King actor shares details

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in action thriller King, which reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Slated to release on December 24, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Making the festive season even more special for his fans, Shah Rukh, who usually keeps a low-key presence on social media and public platforms, surprised his followers with an #AskSRK session on X, where he engaged with fans and responded to their questions. "Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u," the National Award-winning actor posted on X.

A fan asked Shah Rukh about his way of celebrating Ganesh Utsav, to which the Chak De India actor shared that it is all about spending simple quality time with family. "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time," he wrote.

Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time. https://t.co/A4S6lF0eKP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in action thriller King. Khan reunites with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the film, that also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023. It also marked the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Khushi and Agastya have had their first theatrical releases in 2025 and 2026 with Loveyapa and Ikkis.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'loved' Dhurandhar, reveals if son AbRam will watch King or Avengers Doomsday first