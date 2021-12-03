How do Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar, Kajol-Ajay Devgn divide their bills? Details inside

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol Devgan are known to never mince their words. It seems that the two of them share a great camaraderie between them as seen in a latest video in which Twinkle can be seen interviewing Kajol for Tweak India.

Twinkle shared how she and Akshay Kumar split their expenses. Twinkle revealed that she pays for the education of their children, Aarav and Nitara. She said, “For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho (You are educated) only because of me’." The 'Baazigar' actor replied that between her and Ajay Devgn, it is ‘more about convenience’. "What works online is more me, and works offline is him", she added.

The 'Mela' actor had also shared a promo of the interview on her Instagram channel on Wednesday. She had captioned the video as "Next in The Icons, the fabulous @kajol shares some of her wisdom interspersed with a bunch of wisecracks as we do our own version of bottoms up!".

Twinkle jokingly mentions in the clip that the one thing that the two ladies have in common are their "voluptuous bottoms" and further adds, "I was just told to hide the cards, a mic and an entire laptop behind, and it's really not that big!”. Kajol is seen laughing hysterically to this as she replies, “I thought you weren't supposed to say that.” Twinkle chuckles and states that she doesn't care anymore about such things.

Twinkle Khanna made her debut in the Hindi film industry with 'Barsaat' in 1995 and Kajol's first Bollywood film was 'Bekhudi' in 1992.