How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...

Priyanka Chopra revealed that the first meeting between her mom and Nick Jonas was unplanned. Priyanka Chopra shared that in 2017, she and Nick Jonas were heading to her house at 1 am but she did not inform her mother about the same.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a whirlwind love story before they finally tied the knot in December 2018. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her mother, Madhu Chopra's reaction to meeting her now-husband Nick Jonas for the first time. Priyanka Chopra shared that when she was returning from the Met Gala 2017 with Nick Jonas, she warned him that her mother might be awake, but had not informed her that she was bringing Nick Jonas home. This led to a hilarious chain of events when Madhu Chopra first met her son-in-law, Nick Jonas.

How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for the first time?

Recently, during her appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the first meeting between her mom and Nick Jonas was unplanned. Priyanka Chopra shared that in 2017, she and Nick Jonas were heading to her house at 1 am but she did not inform her mother about the same. "She was so mad, she ran to her bedroom and was like 'You should have told me'." Priyanka Chopra said that her mother, at the time, was chilling on her own, watching Law & Order: SVU.

Was Priyanka Chopra friend-zoned by Nick Jonas?

After this hilarious encounter, Priyanka Chopra thought she had been friend-zoned. She said, "He gave me a hug and patted me on the back twice. I thought I'd really screwed it up. It was like I have been friend-zoned." But, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship eventually worked out and the couple tied the knot in December 2018.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dated for a couple of months before he popped the marriage question during a trip to Greece in 2018. In December of the same year, the couple got married as per both Hindu and Christian traditions. In January 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

