How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha box office failure affect Taapsee Pannu? Gandhari actress makes shocking revelation

Taapsee Pannu claims Alia Bhatt’s Alpha failure affected investor conversations around her own projects. The Gandhari actress says female-led films face harsher standards, with one flop often prompting investors to back away from women-driven cinema.

Taapsee Pannu believes that the failure of a major female-led film can have consequences for an entire generation of actresses. The Gandhari actress has revealed that the box office performance of Alia Bhatt-led Alpha changed the way investors approached her own projects, highlighting what she believes is a glaring double standard in Bollywood. Taapsee, who is currently promoting her latest Netflix release Gandhari, opened up about the issue in a recent conversation with Zoom TV. The actress spoke about how female-led films, particularly action movies, face far greater scrutiny when they fail, with their performance often being used to question whether audiences are interested in women-driven cinema altogether.

The Thappad actress said, "One thing I've noticed, and people have been asking me this lately, is that when you put money into a film or mount an action film on a female actor — which is not a conventional genre for a woman — people ask, 'Why doesn't it work?' If you put money into it, make it a big film, and it doesn't work, then how will anyone invest money again? I have only one question. The big, male-driven film that money is invested in— does it always have an impeccable storyline?"

Taapsee believes the problem lies in the industry's different measuring yardsticks. According to the actress, male-led big-budget films are often given room to underperform, while women-led projects are expected to be nearly flawless to justify the investment. She explained, "If there is a male-driven action film, or any kind of big-budget film, and the story is 15 or 20—let's say 19 or 20—even if it is 15 or 20, it will work. But our measuring yard is different. If so much money is invested in a female-driven film, there is an expectation that, forget 19 or 20, you have to deliver 21. You cannot go wrong."

But Taapsee says the impact does not stop with the film that fails. A female-led flop can potentially affect projects that have not even gone before the cameras. She claimed that investors become more hesitant to back films headlined by actresses following the failure of a major women-driven project. "All of our leading actresses who want to do films where we lead the story—it impacts all of us. All of our films get shelved. I can tell you from my own experience: if there is a big female-driven flop in a particular year, then the conversations I have with investors change. Investors back out", she added.

When asked whether she experienced the same reaction following Alpha's box office failure, Taapsee gave a blunt response: "Yes." The actress went on to reveal the kind of conversations she has had with investors after female-led films fail. "Every year it happens. The conversations are like, 'These days, female-driven films are not working. If such a big superstar's film is not working, then what will happen to the rest? That's why we won't make them now. Women-driven cinema is not popular now.'"

Taapsee's comments come amid a growing conversation around the commercial viability of women-led films in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Gandhari has opened to mixed to negative reviews with critics panning it story and screenplay. The action thriller film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht.

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