'How can you...': Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira accuses Priya Sachdeva of 'erasing her brother’s...': 'Safira is stepdaughter, Samaira is daughter'

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has made some big revelations in Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30 crore estate dispute, claiming that his widow, Priya Sachdeva, is attempting to eradicate her brother's bloodlines, and trying to prove her stepdaughter, Safira Chatwal, as Sunjay's daughter.

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, has spoken about the legal battle over the Rs 30 crore estate in detail on the InControversial Podcast. In the conversation, Mandhira pointed out that his wife, now a widow, Priya Sachdev, is attempting to erase her brother's bloodline by addressing Safira as his daughter, while his biological daughter, Samaira (from Karisma), is being ignored.

Mandhira accused Priya of taking the Kapur's legacy for her children with Vikram Chatwal, Safira and Azarius. Mandhira said, "Safira has been called the daughter (in the will). Samaira is the daughter, not Safira. Safira is the stepdaughter. Her biological father (Vikram) is alive."

Mandhira also asserted that no matter how fond Sunjay was of Safira, Samaira is his daughter. Mandhira questioned, "How are you even doing this to that family?” She further added, “Nobody is denying that my brother cared for Safira. But don’t take over when Samaira is there. Don’t name Safira ‘the daughter.’ She is the stepdaughter. Stop rewriting lineage.”

The bloopers in the will

Mandhira's statement came after senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani raised questions before the Delhi High Court on 13 October, suggesting that the will Priya had placed before the court was ‘suspicious’. The will Priya presented to the court lists only Priya, Azarius, and Safira, ignoring Sunjay’s biological children with Karisma: Samaira and Kiaan. The ‘bloopers’ in the will, wrong names and addresses were called out by the concel in court.

Addressing this error, Mandhira added, "My brother was a particular human being. You cannot misspell his son’s name. You cannot get his daughter’s address wrong. These are not mistakes; these are giveaways. Just because you've been with someone for seven years, you cannot erase normal habits that we have grown up with. Nobody changes so drastically to be another person within seven years. Spelling mistakes, the wrong use of pronouns."

Mandhira lashed out at Priya Sachdeva

A visibly frustrated Mandhira lashed out at Priya and said, “You're depriving the whole family. You have stolen from our family. You have stolen. This is ours. It doesn't belong to you that you're claiming it. Like, what have you done? Gotten married? I mean, seriously? Had a child, and it's all yours now. Everyone should get married like this, yeah? Everyone go get married, have a baby, and chalo, it's all yours!”