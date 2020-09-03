How can police let AIIMS post-mortem decide murder or suicide without Sushant's body? Subramanian Swamy asks

Subramanian Swamy has questioned police officials in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He wondered out loud how could the police officials brief the media that AIIMS post-mortem would decided whether Sushant Singh Rajput died by murder or suicide, when they don't even have the late actor's body.

Swamy compared Sushant's case to Sunanda Pushkar's high-profile death case. He said that like Sunanda's case, one cannot declare if there was murder or suicide, without actually having the body. The BJP MP however added that the report can show if Dr. Cooper Hospital doctors tampered with the reports.

He tweeted, "Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors."

Decalring murder, Swamy had more recently tweeted, "Motive 1 for murder of Sushant is now clear. He was too independent and too talented for the Bollywood cartel to ignore. They could not compete so eliminate him. Rest is Bollywood cinema type alibi. Motive 2 I will state later— it is political but I need more research."

The tweet was also shared by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Shweta has been initiating campaigns through her Twitter account, to keep Sushant's memories alive, and hoping for justice for the late actor. She has recently started 'Flag 4 SSR', in which people from countries would share their thoughts about the actor through their National flags.