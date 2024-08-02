Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

AAP MP Raghav Chadha spoke about piracy in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing how it costs Indian cinema Rs 20000 crore every year

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...
Bollywood loses up to Rs 20000 crore each year due to piracy
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha created a buzz when he said in Rajya Sabha that piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well.

Earlier today, Raghav shared a clip of his powerful speech along with a message that read, "Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well. The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic."

Criticizing existing legislative measures, Raghav said, "We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill, a year back but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes."

He added, "As we go digital with more movies being streamed on platforms, I ask the Government what is being done to curb the issue of digital piracy on OTT and whether the government has any plans to bring a dedicated legislation for the same?"

As Raghav sat down, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar smiled and said, "he knows much about the film industry. Of late, he's gained experience." Impressed with her husband's take on piracy, Parineeti lauded him. She posted on her X handle, "What do I say about him You're a star for raising this important issue in parliament my love. @raghav_chadha."

Earlier, stressing the "need to incentivize youth so that they enter into mainstream politics," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday made a strong pitch in Rajya Sabha to reduce the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in India from 25 years to 21 years.

Raghav on Thursday made a strong pitch in Rajya Sabha to reduce the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in India from 25 years to 21 years. "We are a young country with old politicians, we must aspire to be a young country with young politicians," Chadha said in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha said, "The age criteria for contesting elections in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha is 25 years. Through the medium of Rajya Sabha, I want to request to the government to make this age 21 for the youth who want to mark their journey in mainstream politics. If a youth can vote at the age of 18, then why can't they get into the elections at the age of 21?"Raghav Chadha asserted that India is one of the youngest countries in the world in terms of the average age of its population and deserves representation to reflect that. Citing the reasons behind less participation by youths, Chadha said, "This is happening because politics is considered a bad profession. I think we need to incentivize our youth so that they come into mainstream politics."

"India is one of the youngest countries in the world. The average age of Indians is 29 and 65 percent population of India is below 35 years old. More than 50 per cent of the population is less than 50 years old, but the question is: are our representatives also that young? It's very wonderful to know that in the very first elections of Lok Sabha after independence, 26 per cent of MPs were below the age of 40. But, in this 17th Lok Sabha, only 12 per cent MPs are below the age of 40. The way the country is getting younger, our representatives are getting older," he added. (ANI)

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

