How Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli-led Team India's win over England at Lord's

On Monday, as the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team recorded a thumping win on the final day of the India-England Test series at Lord's cricket ground, fans across the country celebrated their historic victory after England's top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs.

Among the cricketing fans celebrating was Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma who accompanied husband Virat Kohli on the World Test Championship Tour to England with their daughter Vamika in July.

To celebrate India's win, Anushka took to Instagram stories and posted a series of photos of her television with shots of her husband and the team celebrating the victory after the match.

Alongside the last picture, she wrote, "What a win! What a team!" using a blue heart emoticon.

India registered a 151-run win over England in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On a related note, Anushka had taken off to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika, in July. Since then, the 'PK' actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.