How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

Akshay Kumar's cameo in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has become one of the most discussed scenes from the movie, but what does his role hold in Maddock Cinematic Universe? Spoiler alert: The following article has major spoilers for Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Stree 2 has made a fantastic start at the box office. The sequel to Stree (2018) is the fourth instalment from the Maddock horror universe (Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya).

Audiences have found Stree 2 scarier and funnier than the prequel. In the new film, the stakes are higher, and the threat is bigger. In the movie, the mysterious, unnamed character of Shraddha returns to save Chanderi from the horrors of Sarkata, and reunites with Vicky (Rajkummar) and his gang, to save the village.

By the end of the film, Stree kills Sarkata and saves Chanderi, but there's a bigger threat that is expected to become the biggest villain of this horror-comedy universe. One of the most discussed scenes of the film is the surprise cameo of Akshay Kumar. Akki's brief appearance was welcomed with whistles and claps, and the clips of his scenes have gone viral. Akshay, who is known for his impeccable comic timing has brought the house down with his effortless comedy. But his character is a lot more than a goofball. In fact, he is the next big baddie in Maddock Universe.

Spoiler warning: The article discusses Akshay's role in Stree and its potential sequels in detail. If you haven't watched the film, we're advising you not to spoil the fun by going ahead.

What is Akshay Kumar's role in Stree 2?

Akshay Kumar is the descendent of Chandra Bhan, the revelling, drunken, chauvinist patriarch of Chanderi who murdered Stree and her husband. He's hiding out in an asylum in Bhopal. Akshay considers himself as the king and other patients consider him as their majesty. Akshay helps Vicky and his gang and gives a major hint of how to destroy Sarkata.

What does the post-credit scene of Stree 2 mean?

In the mid-credit, Bhediya Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) hints about the threat of blood-sucking vampires and warns Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) not to return to Delhi. In the post-credit scene, we see a vessel thrown inside a room, towards a mysterious figure. The entity picks up the vessel and inhales the special powers in it. The entity is revealed to be Akshay Kumar, who gains superpowers.

Akshay Kumar: The Thanos of Maddock Horror Universe

As per the post-credit scene, Akshay will be the biggest threat to Stree, Vicky, and Bhediya. He's expected to be more evil than Sarkata or even Munjya, who's still lurking in the jungle (as shown in the post-credit scene of Munjya). Akshay is the one who gives out a message to Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) about Sarkata by sending torn pages of Chanderi Puran. There is a possibility that the Puran might also hold secrets to Akshay Kumar's character. In a way, Akshay Kumar is the Thanos of Maddock Horror Universe, and it will be interesting to see, how he will unleash his wrath in the future instalments.

