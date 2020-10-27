How Abhishek Bachchan reacted to news of Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalization

A false news report had stated that actor Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalized. DNA had then confirmed with their sources and found out that Bachchan is NOT admitted to the hospital and is at his home in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan, actor and son to Amitabh Bachchan, also reacted to the news with a witty answer. In an interview with SpotboyE, he said, "I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital."

Media outlets reported that the 78-year-old was admitted for an injury and has been receiving treatment since Saturday. The news, like we mentioned even previously, is not true.

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a glimpse of a square in the Polish city of Wroclaw, which has been named after his late father, distinguished Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his Instagram account recently. He called it a moment of immense pride for his family and India.

Taking to his social media account, Bachchan wrote, "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India. Jai Hind."

A lot of celebrities from the industry commented on the news including Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Shamita Shetty who dropped a bunch of emojis, expressing their happiness.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months back. The actors were receiving treatment in Nanavati hospital. After them, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for the deadly virus, but fortunately, the whole Bachchan family is now out of danger.