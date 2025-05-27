From the trailer, Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ritiesh Deshmukh-starrer will release on June 6.

The trailer of Housefull 5 was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 27. Led by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ritiesh Deshmukh, the much-awaited fifth film in the comedy franchise promises a laughter riot, chaos, drama, and heady dose of entertainment. From the trailer, Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them.

The netizens are calling the film "a sure-shot blockbuster" after watching the trailer and hoping that the film provides genuine laughs. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "90's kids favourite comedy franchise is back. Awesome trailer. Total madness. OG Housefull craziness vibes", while another added, "Housefull 5 trailer is Entertainment, Entertainment, and Entertainment. This one will be paisa-vasool, sure shot blockbuster." Another X user posted, "Housefull 5: Brain Rot Confusion. Everyone seems to be having a blast especially Akshay Kumar. I hate that the gags still heavily depend on memes. I hope that the comedy is more than that. Its primarily going to be low brow & physical. Hoping for a genuine laugh in theatres."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Dekhmukh, Housefull 5 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

THE WAIT IS OVER... 'HOUSEFULL 5' TRAILER IS DROPPED NOW– HITS CINEMAS ON 6 JUNE 2025…..



ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT AND ENTERTAINMENT, THIS ONE WILL BE SURE SHOT t BLOCKBUSTER !!#Housefull5trailer pic.twitter.com/2SHjne9ZIc — Vivek (@VibeVault) May 27, 2025

#Housefull5 : BRAIN ROT CONFUSION



Everyone seems to be having a blast especially Akshay Kumar.

I hate that the gags still heavily depend on memes

I hope that the comedy is more than that!

Its primarily going to be low brow & physical



Hoping for a genuine laugh in theatres May 27, 2025

90's kids favourite comedy franchise is back. Awesome trailer. Total madness. OG housefull craziness vibes. Bas aisi hi movies banao Karo bollywood walo ki audience sari tension bhul kar full enjoy kare #Housefull5trailer pic.twitter.com/5oLnimVWMt — SwatKat (@swatic12) May 27, 2025

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and Housefull 4 was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films.

