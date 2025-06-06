Director Tarun Mansukhani opened up about filming multiple endings for Housefull 5 and directing 19 actors at one time.

Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani opened up about shooting multiple climaxes for the Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Housefull 5. For the unversed, Housefull 5 has been released with two versions- Housefull 5A, Housefull 5B. Two different climaxes were filmed for the movie, with two endings.

While speaking to ANI, Tarun admitted, "Definitely challenging. Sajid (Sajid Nadiadwala) sir had this idea about 30 years ago. And finally, he brought it to Housefull 5. And that was one of the most exciting things for me as a director to make a film with two different climaxes."

Tarun admitted he made many mistakes during the making of the film, "A lot of times I was making mistakes over there on set. But because there are two climaxes, you're trying to shoot them both simultaneously. But I had a great team, a great associate director and a great DOP who both would kind of make sure that I stayed in the correct zone. So it had been challenging, definitely pulling this off. But I think we've managed it successfully," he added.

The film features 19 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar.

Speaking about shooting with such a huge cast, he said, "I've been an assistant director and associate director on several films, which had a very huge cast. So getting a big cast together wasn't the scary part for me. For me, the bigger, the more challenging aspect was the fact that when I have 19 actors in a single scene in my one camera, how do you justify and make sure that all the characters stay the same? They are not deviating from the story. Their character arcs are being represented correctly, are being completed correctly. The screenplay is coming through, and you're not just seeing 19 big actors standing there...You're seeing 19 characters standing there. So that was the challenging part for me, at least as a director on set. I never had any trouble from any of my stars," he added. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 was released on June 6.

(with inputs from ANI)