Soundarya Sharma reacts to the harsh reviews Housefull 5 received, and opens up about comedy being taken 'too seriously' by critics.

Debutant Soundarya Sharma reacts to criticism of Housefull 5, shares her thoughts on harsh reviews calling the film 'sexist' that objectifies women. Ever since the Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer was released, one fact that almost every review pointed out is the tonality of jokes, especially Soundarya's character, Lucy. There are sequences where Lucy unintentionally exposes herself, and the men drool over her, make cheesy comments on her.

In the exclusive chat, Soundarya acknowledges criticism and says that she respects the viewpoint, but as an actor, it is her job to surrender to the character. "Firstly, I don't think I'm the right person to talk about it. I'm an actor, and it's my duty to surrender to the vision of the director and my character." Soundarya further adds, "Comedy is subjective. I'm okay with all the views. Some people are going to take it too seriously. It's a no-brainer laugh riot, where you don't need to stress yourself. We're not endorsing nudity. Ek toh bheed-chaal bhi hoti hai. Koi ek point out karta hai, toh sab wohi kehte hai. We can't enforce our thoughts on someone else. The numbers are talking. The audience is intelligent, and they have accepted the film wholeheartedly."

On social media platforms, many netizens pointed out that Housefull 5 is not for kids. Ask Soundarya to comment on it, and she says, "Aaj kal ke bache hum se zyada advance and intelligent hai. They are consuming reels on Instagram, YouTube. Aapko kya pata ki woh waha kya dekh raha hai. Konse jokes dekh raha hai? Jo influencers content bana rahe hai, woh kya hai? Aap kisko kya point out kar rahe hai. They are much smarter than we are." She further adds, "I'm a positive person, and I always see half a glass full. I'm glad that I'm part of this film, and I'm enjoying the love I received." For the unversed, in five days, Housefull 5 grossed Rs 161 crores worldwide, and it has already become a hit.