BOLLYWOOD
The teaser showcases a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, others.
Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull franchise has officially completed 15 years, with the first film releasing on 30th April 2010. To mark the milestone, the teaser of Housefull 5 was unveiled today, giving fans a sneak peek into what promises to be another wild and laughter-filled ride.
Notably, Housefull is the only comedy franchise in India to reach its fifth installment. The teaser showcases a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set on a luxurious cruise and promises plenty of laughs, unexpected twists, and foot-tapping music. Housefull 5 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is set to hit theatres worldwide on 6th June 2025.
This summer, audiences can gear up for a new wave of chaos and comedy as the Housefull franchise returns—bigger, crazier, and packed with star power.
This was India's first item dancer, worked in over 700 films, was invited by Buckingham Palace for performance, moved to Pakistan at peak of career due to..., her name is..
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi studies in this class, his school name is...
This ice cream parlour was started with just Rs 3.5 lakh, 6 staff members, is now worth over Rs 400 crore, has special connection to Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini
Meet man, son of Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth's co-star, who cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer on 2nd attempt, got AIR..., is posted as..
After moving out of Mumbai, Charu Asopa buys new home in Bikaner, slam trolls: 'Main gareeb nahi hoon'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says it's 'difficult' for him to stand out: 'I' sitting in corner and no one is... '
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Indus Wednesday April 30 TODAY; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday April 30 TODAY; first prize winner is...
What is Delhi Rs 2000-crore classroom scam in which ex-Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain have been booked?
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir receives water bottles from Indian fans after Indus Waters Treaty suspension, meme fest sparks online debate
Content creator Misha Agarwal dies by suicide, family says she felt 'worthless' after losing Instagram followers
TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 DECLARED at tbse.tripura.gov.in, check direct link here
Neha Khan to Neha Sharma: Hurt by Pahalgam terror attack, Ghaziabad Muslim woman converts to Hinduism, criticises Islam