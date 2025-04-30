The teaser showcases a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, others.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull franchise has officially completed 15 years, with the first film releasing on 30th April 2010. To mark the milestone, the teaser of Housefull 5 was unveiled today, giving fans a sneak peek into what promises to be another wild and laughter-filled ride.

Notably, Housefull is the only comedy franchise in India to reach its fifth installment. The teaser showcases a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set on a luxurious cruise and promises plenty of laughs, unexpected twists, and foot-tapping music. Housefull 5 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is set to hit theatres worldwide on 6th June 2025.

This summer, audiences can gear up for a new wave of chaos and comedy as the Housefull franchise returns—bigger, crazier, and packed with star power.