Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

Starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan among others, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - both the versions started streaming on Prime Video from August 1.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:15 AM IST

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 was released in cinemas on June 6. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. 

The fifth installment in the Housefull franchise was released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with two different climaxes as the serial killer is revealed to be different in both the versions. Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - both the versions started streaming on Prime Video from August 1.

Housefull 5 budget and box office

Made in around Rs 200 crore, Housefull 5 has been a moderate success in India as it earned Rs 183 crore net in India and grossed Rs 288 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. It could have earned a lot more but it was severely criticised by the critics and some viewers for its cheap humour, vulgar dialogues and objectification of women.

Housefull 5 ensemble cast of 19 actors

Apart from Akshay, Abhishek, and Ritiesh, Housefull 5 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

More details about Housefull franchise

Talking about the previous Housefull films, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan and released in 2010 and 2012. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the 2019 release Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

