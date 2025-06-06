Housefull 5 movie review: Akshay Kumar and gang exceeded expectations and delivered one of the funniest movies of recent times. Don't go by haters, Housefull 5 is a stressbuster, best enjoyed in a cinema hall. (Note: This review is of Housefull 5A)

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff

Runtime: 2 hr 45 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Millionaire Ranjit Dobriyal (Ranjeet) dies moments before his 100th birthday on his lavish cruise. He announces his successor, Jolly, and enters three Jollys- Julius (Akshay Kumar), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Jallabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh). Amid the quest of finding the real Jolly, a brutal murder happens, and now more than a dozen are suspects. What follows is a hilarious laugh riot, blended supremely with twists and turns, and wacky comedy that will leave you with teary eyes (hasi ke ansu).

First things first, it's been ages since we enjoyed an out-and-out entertainer that makes you laugh from the word go. Housefull 5 cracks the formula to revive the comedy genre, and the franchise that was fizzled out (read Housefull 3, 4). In recent times, horror-comedy has become a trend. With Housefull 5, thriller-comedy will become another trend. Director Tarun Mansukhani, writer Farhad Samji, and Sajid Nadiadwala did the tough task of maintaining the balance between comedy and the thrill of a whodunit. Some moments will make you gasp. The big reveal of the killer will leave you stunned.

There is a scene of a dead body being dragged on the cruise from one corner to another, and you will laugh out loud at the goofiness due to the writing, and of course, the actors' performances. The dialogues are good, but fall flat in some places. Riteish and Akshay got the best lines, and they deliver them with finesse. Director Tarun (known for Dostana) deserves a special mention for handling such a huge cast and giving them moments that make you ROFL. Also, there are references to Housefull's previous instalments, and that will give you laughter with nostalgia.

Speaking about performances, Akshay, our beloved Akki, takes us back to 2000 with his wicked comic timing. Even a normal dialogue from him will leave you chuckling, and that's because of his expertise in the comedy genre. Riteish Deshmukh is also the pillar of this franchise. His punchlines, his little quirks, and his goofiness add value to the scene. Abhishek Bachchan will surprise you for sure. The actor delivers another funny act, but he gets the meatiest part in the second half. The girls, Sonam Bajwa, leave you impressed. In one scene, she channels the inner Punjaban and becomes the scene-stealer. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakri were more than eye-candies, and they also had their moments. Soundarya Sharma looks hot, but sadly, her part was limited to adding oomph in the movie. Chitrangda Singh looks underutilised. Apart from them, Dino Morea, Nikitan Dheer, and Shreyas Talpade were fine in their limited roles. After the lead trio, it was Sanjay Dutt (as Bhidu), Jackie Shroff (as Baba) and Nana Patekar who made Housefull 5 a laugh riot.

The music of Housefull 5 is peppy and goes well with the narrative. Laal Pari stands out as a highlight. Dil-E-Nadaan also fits beautifully. The BGM is also intriguing, went well with the spooky nature of crime thriller.

Speaking about the shortcomings, the comedy dips in the second half. A few jokes are sexist with innuendos. There is objectification of women, especially with Soundarya Sharma's character, that might offend a few brainiacs. H5 does lack logic, and some moments will make you question yourself. But overall, Housefull 5 is a winner for sure. A movie that comedy lovers will crave, and it does have a repeat value. Housefull 5 is one such movie where you can proudly leave your brain at home and have a gala time in cinemas. I'll soon be watching Housefull 5B, as we will have a different killer in that version.