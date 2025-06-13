Tarun Mansukhani reacted to the negative reviews of his latest film, Housefull 5. He asserts that as a filmmaker, he isn't endorsing any vulgarity, but some people went too far, slamming the film, just to earn a few clicks and views.

Director Tarun Mansukhani reacts to the reception of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 5 amid criticism and hatred on social media. Tarun is 'humbled, grateful' to the audience for the reception of his latest directorial, Housefull 5. With the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise, Tarun returned to theatres 17 years after Dostana (2008). In the exclusive conversation, Tarun shares his view on how the filmgoers made the movie a success, despite the negative reviews and social media hatred. Tarun believes in constructive criticism, but he acknowledges that a few went 'too harsh' with his film, just for a few clicks. Ask Tarun about the negativity for H5 on social media, he adds, "Aap dekhe film ko. You love it or hate it, it's entirely your decision. Lekin uske baad jab aap jaate ho, ek poore extend tak usse abuse karne ke liye.. Main rok toh nahi sakta aapko, but the choice is yours."

Tarun slams the trolls or influencers who blasted the film just for attention, and says, "Aapko kuch likes chaiye, aapko followers chaiye. Jo aapko kehna woh aap keh loge. Main aapko rok nahi sakta. Aapka camera hai. Aapko jo kehna hai keh lijiye, baki audience ne bol diya hai unhe kya pasand aaya hai. Unhone itna pyaar diya hai film ko, ki aap bolte rahiye, mujhe nahi farq padta hai."

The director shares his feelings after Housefull 5 crosses the Rs 120 crore mark in India, and says, "By Thursday, we have hit Rs 126 crores in India. Someone is watching over, and I would just say thank you to that power, and the audience who defeated the negativity by miles." The director is well aware of the negative trends. Tarun laughs when he learns that an influencer called him 'tharki' on his review.

Speaking about the personal attacks, Tarun says, "Aap ek film dekh rahe ho, toh aap confuse kar rahe ho ki character kya soch raha hai and woh director kya soch raha hai. Ek kahani hoti hai, and director khudh ek personality hoti hai, jo bahar koi aur kar raha hai. Uska matlab yeh nahi ki director woh endorse kar raha hai. Neither am I passing judgment on what's right or wrong. I'm saying that in my film, all the characters are flawed, they are problematic, and they're also suspects of a murder. Toh agar woh murder tak poch sakte hai toh phir toh yeh alag hi baat hai na."

Housefull 5 majorly got criticised over its sexist jokes and the objectification of women, especially with Soundarya Sharma's character sketch. Tarun explains Soundarya's character, and adds, "Kisi ne yeh nahi pucha ki Soundarya ka character innocent ban ke funds ki hera pheri kar rahi hai. Kisi ne yeh nahi dekha ki woh ek murder suspect hai. Jab woh yeh kar sakti hai, toh kuch bhi kar sakti hai. Woh innocent banne ke koshish bhi kar sakti hai. Jab aap yeh sab nahi point out karte, toh woh bhi mat karo." Addressing the infamous AC vent scene in which Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen exposing 'too much', Tarun asserts, "Main bas itna hi kahuga ki agar aap AC vent mein mujhe koi aur angle dikha sakte ho, toh bata do." He concludes with a message to trolls and critics, "Agar aapko nahi pasand aayi, koi baat nahi. Agli waale mein aur try karenge ki aapko bhi khush kare."

