Director Tarun Mansukhani opened up about directing 19 actors in Housefull 5 and shared his experience about handling the biggest actors and their egos.

In the age where multi-starrers are a rarity, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Tarun Mansukhani have pulled off a remarkable feat with Housefull 5, assembling a massive cast of 19 A-list Bollywood stars — something never done before in Indian cinema.

The much-awaited comedy features a star-studded lineup including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Reflecting on the experience, Tarun shared how challenging yet exciting it was to manage such a big ensemble. He said, “Bringing together 19 A-listers sounds insane on paper, and it was just as mad in real life, in the best way. As a director, I knew I had my work cut out. There was no ego or flair, just pure love for the story from every actor bringing madcap energy to the set.”

Also read: Made in Rs 375 crores, this is India's first film to have multiple endings, will have different killers across cinemas, has 19 stars, name is...

He further explained the balance each actor brought to the film. The leading men- Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish- carried the heart of the story, the women added vibrance and fun, and veterans like Nana, Jackie, and Sanjay brought their signature charisma and screen presence. According to Tarun, the set was full of spontaneity, laughter, and chaos — and it was his job to channel all that into a film that audiences would connect with.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is among the most-awaited films. The theatrical trailer with peppy numbers- Laal Pari, Qyamat have clicked well among the masses. The third track, The Phoogdi Dance, features Nana Patekar dancing with the entire cast in a lively and colourful number has left fans impressed. Housefull 5 will release in cinemas on June 6. Interestingly, there would be two versions of Housefull 5 playing in cinemas- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, with different killers and endings.