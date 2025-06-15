Housefull 5 has already crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. The second week of Housefull 5 has started on a low note, but it jumped on the second Saturday, hinting that the film will grow further on Sunday, crossing Rs 150 crore in India itself.

Housefull 5 box office collection: Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with an ensemble cast of 16 actors, Housefull 5 is now in its second week. The movie has already collected Rs 200 crores worldwide, and the movie is performing well on day nine. The early estimate for the second Saturday is here. As compared to Friday, Housefull 5 showed a good jump on its second Saturday. Sacnilk reported that on day nine, Housefull 5 earned Rs 9 crores in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 142.25 crores.

When it comes to worldwide collection, by day eight, H5 grossed Rs 207 crores, with the second Saturday's collections, the film would easily gross between Rs 217-220 crores worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, on Saturday, Housefull 5 had an overall occupancy of 16.39%, with 7.77% in the morning shows, 20.41% in the afternoon shows, and 20.98% in the evening shows. Going by the trend, the movie is expected to earn in double digits on Sunday, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark domestically, and grossing Rs 225-230 crore worldwide. Until Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release in cinemas (on June 20), Housefull 5 will enjoy it's monopoly in cinemas.

Tarun Mansukhani on Housefull 5 negativity

Housefull 5 director, Tarun Mansukhani, joined DNA India, sharing his thoughts about the masses' reception to his film, despite the negative reviews, and social media campaigns. Tarun slammed the trolls or influencers who blasted the film just for attention, and says, "Aapko kuch likes chaiye, aapko followers chaiye. Jo aapko kehna woh aap keh loge. Main aapko rok nahi sakta. Aapka camera hai. Aapko jo kehna hai keh lijiye, baki audience ne bol diya hai unhe kya pasand aaya hai. Unhone itna pyaar diya hai film ko, ki aap bolte rahiye, mujhe nahi farq padta hai."