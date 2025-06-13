Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri in the huge ensemble consisting of 19 actors; Housefull 5 has earned over Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The ensemble comedy Housefull 5, headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, was released in the cinemas on June 6. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and a certain section of the audiences for its cheap humour, vulgar dialogues and objectification of women, but the film has been unstoppable at the ticket windows and has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

In its first week, Housefull 5 earned Rs 127.25 crore net (Rs 152.50 crore gross) in India, and grossed Rs 196 crore worldwide. On its second Friday, the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 6 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise has grossed over Rs 200 crore globally.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Dekhmukh, Housefull 5 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

Talking about the previous Housefull films, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan and released in 2010 and 2012. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the 2019 release Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

READ | What did Karisma Kapoor receive in alimony after divorce from Sunjay Kapur? Rs 70 crore, Rs 14 crore bonds, lavish Mumbai home, and...