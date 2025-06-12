Apart from Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan and Chunky Pandey among others.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5 the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise. The comedy also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

In the first six days, Housefull 5 earned Rs 120.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 187.25 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, on its seventh day, the film added Rs 6.75 crore to its earnings, taking the seven-day domestic net total to Rs 127 crore and global gross total to Rs 194 crore.

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy will soon surpass the Raid 2 lifetime collections of Rs 235 crore globally in its second weekend to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year behind Chhaava. With the worldwide gross collections of Rs 805 crore, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the biggest Bollywood movie of 2025, and also the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

The ensemble comedy is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and Housefull 4 was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

