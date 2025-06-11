Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Housefull 5 has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Led by Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise. The ensemble comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is going strong at the box office and is touted to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

In its first five days, Housefull 5 earned Rs 111.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office. On its six day, the film finally dropped down to single-digit earnings and collected Rs 8 crore. This means that the film has earned over Rs 183 crore globally in the six days. Thus, Akshay Kumar-starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which earned Rs 181 crore upon its release earlier this year. Now, Housefull 5 is the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The comedy will hopefully surpass Raid 2 (Rs 235 crore globally) as well in its second weekend, but won't be able to cross Chhaava (Rs 805 crore globally).

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions. The ensemble comedy is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the 2019 release Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

