Housefull 5 continues to maintain its momentum with double-digit earnings on Tuesday as well. The comedy combines fun elements of previous four films in the Housefull franchise and adds murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them.

Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, is headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film features an ensemble of 19 actors, including the three male stars, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

In its opening weekend, Housefull 5 earned Rs 87.5 crore net in India, making it the highest opener in the Housefull franchise till now. On is first Monday, the film maintained its momentum and added Rs 13 crore to its earnings. The comedy continues to perform well as the film has earned Rs 10.75 crore on Tuesday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes Housefull 5's five-day domestic net total to Rs 111.25 crore.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the film had grossed Rs 160.50 crore in its first four days at the global box office. Adding the collections for Tuesday, these numbers would have certainly passed Rs 175 crore. This means that the film is racing towards the Rs 200-crore mark globally, and will hopefully reach the same before its second weekend.

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

The ensemble comedy is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and Housefull 4 was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

