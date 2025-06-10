Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri-starrer Housefull 5 has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 was released in the theatres on June 6. The film was slammed by critics and a certain section of the audience for its cheap humour, obscene dialogues, vulgar jokes, and objectification of women. Despite the negative reviews, Housefull 5 is making the theatres houseful.

The comedy earned Rs 87.5 crore in its opening weekend, making it the highest opener in the Housefull franchise till now. It has passed the crucial Monday test with the earnings of Rs 13.5 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that Housefull 5 saw a drop of 60% in its collections on its fourth day of release, but also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Dekhmukh, Housefull 5 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and Housefull 4 was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

