Housefull 5 box office collection: Despite the negativity on social media, the Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer continues to dominate the big screen, and it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

Housefull 5 box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 5 is staying true to its title. The movie continues to dominate the cinemas, and it has breached the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days. Although Sunday collections were expected to show another huge jump, but it has showed a little growth from Saturday.

Sacnilk shared the initial figures and reported that on Sunday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 32 crores, taking the domestic total to Rs 87 crores. H5 opened with Rs 24 crores on Friday, collected Rs 31 crores on Saturday, and Rs 32 crores on Sunday. When it comes to combining overseas collection, by Saturday, the film earned Rs 22 crores in two days. With this data, H5 has collected Rs 109 crores (87+22). The third day overseas figures will take the first weekend between Rs 115-120 crore worldwide.