Akshay Kumar and gang have scored a winner. Housefull 5 is a bona fide hit, and the growth on Saturday certified the verdict.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and gang have brought glory back to the box office. Housefull 5 is staying true to its title, as it has shown a good jump on its second day. In 2025, we have seen that many films have shown a slight drop on Saturday. However, Housefull 5 leapt forward and went on to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in two days.

The early estimates for Saturday are out. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Housefull 5 collected Rs 30 crores. The movie collected Rs 24 crore on Friday, and with Saturday collection, the movie earned Rs 54 crores in two days in India. On Friday, the overseas collection was Rs 11 crore, which takes the worldwide total to Rs 65 crores. With Saturday's overseas, the film will easily cross Rs 70 crores worldwide.

When it comes to occupancy, on Saturday, the average occupancy of Housefull 5 was 33.18%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 15.40%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 40.50%. In the evening, the occupancy was 43.645%. With the ongoing craze, Housefull 5 will breach the Rs 100 crore mark in India in three days. The movie is expected to earn Rs 35-40 crores on Sunday, which makes it a bumper weekend for the film.

Despite the negativity for the film on social media, the numbers of Housefull 5 prove that the audience doesn't go by these fake narratives and they have accepted the film wholeheartedly. Another interesting fact we get to hear from the insiders is that producer Sajid Nadiawala has neither encouraged block bookings, nor has he gone on with offers like BOGO. The collections that are been published are organic. This marks a huge victory for him and a precedent for other filmmakers. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has an ensemble cast of 19 actors, and they all must planning to celebrate the success of the film.