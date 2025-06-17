Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Housefull 5 has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5 opened to negative reviews from the critics and a certain section of the audiences when it hit theatres on June 6. The ensemble comedy was slammed for its cheap humour, vulgar dialogues and objectification of women. But, it seems that the film has been accepted by the audiences wholeheartedly. Housefull 5 has been a huge success at the box office as it has crossed the Rs 250 crore-mark at the global box office.

The production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to its social media handles, shared the poster of the film with the latest box office numbers, and wrote, "The world boarded the cruise and never got off. Houseful l5 sailing strong across the globe." The poster also called the Tarun Mansukhani directorial an "Unstoppable Laughter Ride."

This means that Housefull 5 has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 behind Chhaava and L2: Empuraan. While Vicky Kaushal's historical action film has earned Rs 807 crore gross worldwide, the Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Malayalam action thriller has grossed Rs 270 crore globally. Housefull 5 could soon cross Empuraan's lifetime earnings and grab the second spot in the list, but won't be able to beat Chhaava.

The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer will start facing competition from this Friday, when Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres. An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and the spiritual sequel to the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, the RS Prasanna directorial will release in cinemas on June 20.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

