Housfeull 5, the fifth installment in the Housfeull franchise, is led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The ensemble comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Released on June 6, Housefull 5 has been going strong at the box office.

In its first ten days, the Tarun Mansukhani directorial earned Rs 154.25 crore net in India and Rs 235 crore worldwide, according to the enetertainment tracking platform Sacnilk. As per the early estimates from the same portal, the film saw its lowest earnings on its second Monday and collected just Rs 4.25 crore. This takes the domestic net total of Housefull 5 to Rs 158.50 crore.

The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer will start facing competition from this Friday, when Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres. An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par will release in cinemas on June 20.

Coming back to Housefull 5, the comedy combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

Talking about the previous Housefull films, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan and released in 2010 and 2012. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the 2019 release Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

