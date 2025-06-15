Housefull 5 has defied all the expectations, and despite the negative reviews and social media trolling, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer is nearing Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Housefull 5 has brought the comedy genre to cinemas, and the film continues to defy expectations. Akshay Kumar-starrer ensemble comedy entertainer had a brilliant first week, and in the second weekend, the movie continues to perform. Though the second weekend collection is much lower than the debut week, the numbers over the weekend showed a healthy sign, stating that the audience continues to storm cinemas for this laugh-riot. The early estimates of day 10 are out, and the movie has crossed over Rs 150 crore mark domestically. As Sacnilk reported, on its second Sunday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 10.75 crore, taking the domestic collection to Rs 153.50 crore.

When it comes to worldwide collection, by day 9, Housefull 5 grossed Rs 220 crores. With day 10's domestic collection, the worldwide gross would be Rs 230-235 crore. When it comes to occupancy, on day 10, Housefull 5 has an average occupancy of 16.59%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 7.30%, the afternoon it was 18.84%, and the evening shows had 23.62%. From Monday onwards, Housefull 5 will have only 5 days to dominate the big screens. Going forward, next Friday, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will hit cinemas. H5 have a week to recover the most. Next week onwards, the film will face major competition.

Tarun Mansukhani reacted to the social media negativity and negative reviews of Housefull 5

In the exclusive interview with DNA India, Tarun slammed the trolls or influencers who blasted the film just for attention, and said, "Aapko kuch likes chaiye, aapko followers chaiye. Jo aapko kehna woh aap keh loge. Main aapko rok nahi sakta. Aapka camera hai. Aapko jo kehna hai keh lijiye, baki audience ne bol diya hai unhe kya pasand aaya hai. Unhone itna pyaar diya hai film ko, ki aap bolte rahiye, mujhe nahi farq padta hai.