Housefull 5 opening collection proves that the audience has given thumbs up to Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer. This is a great defeat of negative campaigns.

Housefull 5 day 1 collection: Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5 arrived in cinemas with full force, and as expected, the movie had a good start at the box office. The fifth instalment of the franchise scored the highest opening as compared to previous instalments. The film received mixed reviews, with some major negative campaigns trying to run down the film.

However, the audience gave their verdict, and they are laughing out loud at the buffoonery from Akki and the gang. The early estimates for Friday are out. As Sacnilk reported, Housefull 5 earned Rs 23 crore, marking the biggest opening of the Housefull franchise, and even of Akshay Kumar from his 2025 slate. When it comes to occupancy, the film had an overall occupancy of 23.29%, with 13.86% in the morning shows, 28% in the afternoon shows, and 28.1% in the evening shows.

When it comes to the opening of the previous Housefull franchise, Housefull 4 (2019) opened at Rs 19.08 crore. Housefull 3 (2016) earned Rs 15.23 crore on day 1. Housefull 2 (2012) debuted with Rs 12.19 crore, and Housefull (2010) earned Rs 10 crore on its first day. Going with the trend, Housefull 5 is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark by Sunday, and it will continue to stay afloat in the weekdays as well.

The DNA India review described Housefull 5 as 'funny, loud, and hilariously entertaining'. Housefull 5 cracks the formula to revive the comedy genre, and the franchise that was fizzled out (read Housefull 3, 4). In recent times, horror-comedy has become a trend. With Housefull 5, thriller-comedy will become another trend.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 stars an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakri, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.