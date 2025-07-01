The Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 5 is now the second highest-grossing Indian film after Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner Chhaava.

Led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5 was released in the cinemas on June 6. Despite the film receiving mixed to negative reviews for its cheap humour and objectification of women, the fifth installment in the comedy franchise has become a massive commercial success.

Housefull 5 box office

Housefull 5 has now crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office and earned Rs 200 crore in India. The production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared the latest box office figures on its social media handles and wrote, "From laughter to love, from screens to hearts. You’ve made this ride unforgettable. We’re truly grateful."

The Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer is now the second Indian film to breach the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide and is thus, the second highest-grossing Indian film after Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the Laxman Utekar film had grossed Rs 807 crore globally.

Housefull 5 had two endings in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B

Housefull 5 combines the fun elements of the previous four films and adds a murder mystery twist to it as the whole ensemble cast gets aboard a cruise with a serial killer among them. The film was released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B with different climaxes as the serial killer is different in both the versions.

Housefull 5 ensemble cast of 19 actors

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

