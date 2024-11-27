Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025.

The excitement for the latest addition to the hit comedy franchise, Housefull 5 is at an all-time high. As the film nears the end of its production journey, the entire cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, posed together for a group photo.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared the picture, revealing the glamorous on-screen avatars of the ensemble cast. Akshay Kumar stood out in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and sleek sunglasses. Abhishek Bachchan looked dashing in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt as he posed for the camera. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, looked stunning in a short dress. Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff too looked dapper in the picture as they posed in all-black outfits.

The cast also includes other names including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever. Along with the picture, the makers added a caption that read, "Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. The third installment Housefull 3, which hit theatres in 2016, was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the fourth part Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films. (With inputs from ANI)

