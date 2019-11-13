'Housefull 4' Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film shows solid jump on 3rd Tuesday

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 has been working wonders at the Box Office even in its third week of release. The movie has shown huge jump on third Tuesday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

After minting Rs. 1.75 crore on third Monday, Housefull 4 went on to earn Rs. 2.50 crore on its third Tuesday. The movie has currently earned total of Rs. 197.68 crore and is expected to close at Rs. 200 crore by the end of the week. The third week business of the film is expected to be Rs 16 crore.

Here's the total break-up of Housefull 4 Box Office collections:

Week One - 1,35,86,00,000

Second Week - 48,07,00,000

Friday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Third Week - 13,75,00,000 apprx

Total - 1,97,68,00,000 apprx

Housefull 4 saw a great rise from Rs. 50 crore due to pre-Diwali release. It has worked well in all areas except Mysore and West Bengal, which is quite normal for comedy franchises like Golmaal, Dhamaal and Housefull.

Housefull 4 beat Saand Ki Aankh, Made In China and even Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala Box Office in order to be ruling in theatres so far. The movie, however, will face tough competition from coming Friday's release Marjaavan. The Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh starrer will release alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)